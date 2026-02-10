DuPont De Nemours, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

Markets
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD):

Earnings: -$126 million in Q4 vs. -$117 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q4 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.693 billion in Q4 vs. $1.689 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1670 M

