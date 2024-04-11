DuPont (DD) Unveils Pyralux ML Laminate for Flexible PCBs

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has introduced the Pyralux ML Series of double-sided metal-clad laminates, a novel addition to its extensive Pyralux laminates family for flexible and rigid-flex printed circuit boards (PCBs).



These laminates, designed for effective thermal management, are an excellent choice for high-reliability applications such as aerospace, defense, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence networking and other electronic devices.



DuPont, a prominent player in the chemical space along with Eastman Chemical Company EMN, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, is showcasing its new laminates at the Anaheim Convention Center this week for the IPC APEX Expo. The Pyralux ML laminate series performs exceptionally well in harsh situations, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of applications.



Laminates serve as the foundation for complicated circuits constructed on rigid and flexible substrates. They give mechanical stability to flex circuits while allowing designers to fit circuits within the available footprint. The Pyralux ML double-sided metal-clad laminates have been designed to address thermal management challenges and provide optimal performance.



They are ideal for flexible printed circuits, sensors, heaters and thermocouples used in high-reliability applications that can benefit from unique metals with advanced material performance.



The Pyralux ML laminate, unlike other Pyralux products, comprises metal alloys such as copper-nickel and uses Kapton all-polyimide dielectric technology. The alloys provide important thermal resistance for heating, thermal conductivity to facilitate heat transfer, resistivity for increased heat production and thermoelectric characteristics as required by the application.



Pyralux ML laminates come in a variety of dielectric and foil kinds, thicknesses and metal structures. The laminates are entirely compatible with most traditional circuit fabrication procedures, making them a versatile product development choice for OEMs, designers and fabricators. Pyralux ML double-side clads are currently available in sheet form and are being strategically distributed by DuPont Electronics & Industrial.



DuPont, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it sees net sales for 2024 to be $11,900-$12,300 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2024 is forecast to be $3.25-$3.65.



For first-quarter 2024, the company expects net sales of roughly $2,800 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter is projected in the range of 63-65 cents.



DuPont expects a sequential decline in sales and earnings in the first quarter due to additional channel inventory de-stocking within its industrial-based businesses and continued weak demand in China.



Another prominent chemical maker, Eastman Chemical, expects full-year 2024 EPS to be in the range of $7.25 to $8.00, with cash from operations of around $1.4 billion.



LyondellBasell expects seasonally slow demand and economic uncertainty in the first quarter of 2024. LYB also expects oxyfuels and refining margins to be within normal winter seasonal levels.



Air Products, on its fiscal first-quarter call, said it expects fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $12.20-$12.50, indicating 6-9% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, APD expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.60-$2.75.





