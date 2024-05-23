DuPont (DD) Stock Gaining on 3-Way Split

DuPont (NYSE:DD) announced plans to split itself into three independent publicly traded companies. Moreover, the company announced leadership changes. Following these announcements, DuPont stock gained over 4.4% in Wednesday’s after-hours trading session.

DuPont’s decision to split into three independent publicly traded companies—New DuPont, Electronics, and Water—represents a strategic move aimed at unlocking shareholder value, enhancing operational focus, and driving growth across distinct markets.

Each independent company will gain from increased management focus, streamlined operations, and targeted investment strategies. With strong balance sheets, these companies will be well-equipped to pursue growth opportunities and respond to market demands more effectively.

Three Standalone Companies: An Overview

New DuPont: As a diversified industrial company, New DuPont will target high-growth sectors such as healthcare, advanced mobility (including electric vehicles), construction, aerospace, and safety. It generated net sales of approximately $6.6 billion in 2023.

Electronics: Specializing in differentiated electronic materials, this business will leverage its existing Semiconductor Technologies and Interconnect Solutions to capture opportunities in the expanding electronics market. The business generated net revenue of $4 billion in 2023 and will likely benefit from increasing demand for advanced electronic components.

Water: Focused on water solutions, this company will benefit from the growing global emphasis on water sustainability and purification. With net sales of $1.5 billion in 2023, the Water segment is well-positioned to address critical environmental challenges and meet rising demand for clean water technologies.

Leadership Changes

The company’s Board of Directors has chosen Lori D. Koch, the current CFO, to succeed Edward D. Breen as CEO. Moreover, effective June 1, 2024, Antonella B. Franzen, currently the CFO of DuPont’s Water and Protection segment, will be appointed as DuPont’s new CFO.

Is DuPont Stock a Good Buy?

DD stock is up merely 3% year-to-date as inventory destocking in key end markets remained a drag. Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects.

DuPont stock has six Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. These analysts’ average DD stock price target of $85.64 implies 9.03% upside potential from current levels.

