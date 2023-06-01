DuPont (DD) Launches New Advancement in Plating Chemistry

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD recently launched SOLDERON BP TS 7000, the latest innovation in tin-silver plating chemistry, at the IEEE Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), in Orlando, FL.



The industrial drive toward smaller, more powerful semiconductor chips is boosting innovative advances in packaging applications such as 2.5D and 3D chip packages. To obtain tighter interconnections and higher circuit density for microbump applications, regulated plating homogeneity, smoother surface morphology and void-free interfaces must be achieved during the solder-plating process.



The SOLDERON BP TS 7000 Tin-Silver Plating Chemistry is a high-performance tin-silver solder tailored for today's microbump solder-plating applications. This new lead-free plating bath improves bump coplanarity by more than 20% while delivering tighter silver percentage control and reliable joints for microbump and C4 (controlled-collapse chip connection) applications, drawing on DuPont's extensive experience in electroplating chemistries for wafer-bumping applications. This product's outstanding bump coplanarity in challenging mixed critical dimension features inside the same die, which directly impacts the assembly procedure and reliability, is another important technological characteristic.



DuPont has been working with cutting-edge semiconductor producers to grow its skills and portfolio in order to keep up with the constantly shifting needs of this crucial process. The company states that the SOLDERON BP TS 7000 will establish a new standard for tin/silver solder-plating applications owing to its exceptional plating performance and efficiency.



Shares of DuPont have lost 0.4% over the past year compared with an 11.5% decline of its industry.



The company, on its first-quarter call, said that it now sees net sales for 2023 to be $12,300-$12,500 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2023 are forecast to be $3.55-$3.70.



For second-quarter 2023, the company sees net sales of roughly $3,020 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter is projected at roughly 84 cents.



DuPont also envisions sustained strength in water, automotive, aerospace and healthcare for the remainder of 2023. The company, however, sees weakness in electronics and channel inventory destocking in the near term.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU and Linde plc LIN. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings for KOP is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.64%, on average. KOP has gained around 5.3% in a year.



AngloGold Ashanti currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU’s current-year earnings has been revised 22% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings for AU is currently pegged at $1.94, suggesting year-over-year growth of 50.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s shares have surged roughly 39.9% in the past year.



Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. Linde beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9% on average. LIN’s shares have gained roughly 10.6% in the past year.





