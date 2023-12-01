DuPont (DD) Attains Full Conversion to Low-GWP Styrofoam

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD said that all Styrofoam Brand XPS insulation manufacturing sites in North America now produce a low global warming potential (GWP) formulation, decreasing embodied carbon by 94% and distinguishable by a shift from the original blue to the new grey color.



This new insulation maintains the market-required moisture resistance and thermal performance parameters of Styrofoam Brand XPS. In addition to much lower embodied carbon, this new Styrofoam Brand XPS insulation provides consumers with a variety of benefits, including LEED v4.1 LCA Optimization credit.



This award-winning product personifies the spirit of creativity. The company's joint efforts have considerably reduced the carbon footprint of its Styrofoam portfolio, allowing it to better serve its consumers and communities while also protecting the environment, DD noted.



The new low-GWP Styrofoam Brand XPS Insulation builds on the strengths of more than 80 years of technical innovation. It is already created with 100% renewable electricity and a zero-ozone-depleting formula, and it maintains a minimum R-value of R-5 per inch of thickness for long-term thermal performance.



Additionally, the new formulation has already received honors for sustainable innovation, including the 2023 American Chemistry Council Sustainability Leadership Award in the category of Environmental Protection. The Styrofoam Brand Plazamate XR insulation, which has the best thermal resistance per inch of any XPS roofing insulation, also got a 2023 R&D 100 Award.



Shares of DuPont have lost 0.1% over the past year against a 16.4% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its third-quarter call, said that it now sees net sales for 2023 to be around $12,170 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the year are forecast to be about $3.45. Operating EBITDA for 2023 is expected to be roughly $2,975 million.



For the fourth quarter, demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to remain in line with the third quarter, as indicated by consistent order rates from customers. This will likely result in a sequential sales improvement in the Semiconductor Technologies segment. However, compared with the previous guidance, there are additional challenges stemming from channel inventory destocking and decreased industrial water demand in China.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and The Andersons Inc. ANDE.



Denison Mines has a projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 225%, on average. The stock is up around 42.7% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Axalta has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.4% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AXTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average. The stock is up around 15.7% in a year.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has gained roughly 28.2% in the past year. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.