Duos Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Progress on 15 Edge Data Centers by End of 2025 Amid Supply Chain Partnership with Accu-Tech

Duos Edge AI plans 15 Edge Data Centers by 2025, enhancing local data processing capabilities across underserved U.S. communities.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Duos Edge AI, is on track to deploy 15 Edge Data Centers (EDCs) by the end of 2025 to address the increasing demand for low-latency data processing across the U.S. The company's partnership with Accu-Tech enhances its supply chain reliability, accelerating deployment while mitigating risks from global disruptions. With plans focusing on underserved regions in Texas, the Midwest, and Southeast, the EDCs will support critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and AI development. Duos Edge AI's modular data centers are designed for quick deployment and high performance, aiming to bring computing power closer to users.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is on track to secure contracts for 15 Edge Data Centers by the end of 2025, addressing the growing demand for low-latency data processing.

The partnership with Accu-Tech enhances Duos Edge AI's supply chain reliability and accelerates deployment timelines, shielding it from global supply chain disruptions.

The company’s focus on deploying Edge Data Centers in underserved communities demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility and improving access to technology in critical sectors like education and healthcare.

The reliance on Accu-Tech raises concerns about the company's ability to independently manage its supply chain, potentially limiting flexibility.

While the company is optimistic about the deployment of Edge Data Centers, the success of these initiatives relies heavily on uncertain market conditions and external factors, as highlighted in their forward-looking statements.

The focus on underserved communities may indicate challenges in attracting a broader client base, possibly limiting revenue growth opportunities in more affluent areas.

What is Duos Edge AI's recent announcement about Edge Data Centers?

Duos Edge AI announced plans to have 15 Edge Data Centers under contract by the end of 2025.

How does the partnership with Accu-Tech benefit Duos Edge AI?

The partnership enhances supply chain reliability, accelerates deployment timelines, and mitigates global supply chain disruptions for Duos Edge AI.

What industries will benefit from Duos Edge AI's Edge Data Centers?

Industries include education, emergency services, AI development, and healthcare, specifically supporting telemedicine and electronic health records.

What technology does Duos Edge AI's Edge Data Centers use?

Duos Edge AI uses SOC 2 Type II compliant modular design, N+1 architecture, and dual backup generators for its Edge Data Centers.

What is the mission of Duos Edge AI?

Duos Edge AI aims to provide advanced edge computing solutions to underserved communities, enhancing digital access and minimizing latency.

$DUOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $DUOT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Duos Technologies Group, Inc.







(“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary





Duos Edge AI, Inc





. (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced that the Company is on pace to have 15 Edge Data Centers under contract by the end of 2025. The additional deployments are a contributor toward solving the nation's growing demand for low-latency data processing through localized digital infrastructure.













Duos Edge AI continues to advance its partnership with



Accu-Tech



, whose U.S.-based project management of manufacturing partners and distribution capabilities provide a reliable and cost-effective supply chain. This alignment not only accelerates deployment timelines but also helps shield Duos Edge AI from global supply chain disruptions and tariff-related pressures, further strengthening its delivery commitment.





“Through our partnership with Accu-Tech, we are executing with speed, precision, and reliability,” said Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “We’ve commercially identified at least nine EDC placements and are finalizing real estate and contractual agreements across multiple markets. These facilities will serve as high-density, resilient digital hubs that support education, emergency services, AI development, and more—right where they're needed most.”





Accu-Tech’s strategic involvement has been vital to Duos Edge AI’s rapid deployment model. “We’re proud to support Duos Edge AI with project management of domestic manufacturing and supply solutions that keep their deployments agile and shielded from global volatility,” said Nathan Ball, Senior Director of Data Center Infrastructure Solutions at Accu-Tech. “This partnership showcases the power of collaboration in accelerating innovation while remaining resilient in today’s dynamic market.”





Duos Edge AI’s modular Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are SOC 2 Type II compliant, built with N+1 architecture and robust dual backup generators. These facilities are designed to bring reliable, localized computing power closer to users, enabling real-time data processing and improving digital access where it is needed most. The Company’s 2025 deployment plan focuses on underserved communities across Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeast—supporting critical infrastructure, education networks, healthcare systems (including telemedicine and EHR), and AI workloads.





To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit:





www.duosedge.ai









To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit





www.duostechnologies.com











About Duos Edge AI, Inc.







Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit





www.duosedge.ai





.







About Accu-Tech







Accu-Tech is a national distributor of Voice, Data, AV, Wireless and Security solutions. Since 1984, Accu-Tech has delivered complete and integrated solutions for a variety of verticals and applications. Accu-Tech’s specialized experience in the Data Center market extends to solution design and selection, installation support, and customized logistics for Co-Lo, MTDC, Edge, and other applications. Accu-Tech is committed to ensuring Data Centers, and all customers, receive the innovative, future-ready, and customized solutions they require. Partnering with Accu-Tech provides customers with the peace-of-mind that the systems installed in their facilities will be high-performance and reliable. Visit



www.accu-tech.com



for more information.







About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.







Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit



www.duostech.com



,



www.duosedge.ai



and



www.duosenergycorp.com



.









Forward-Looking Statements











This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7f2c227-6f04-4707-9e16-91c648031c0f







