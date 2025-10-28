Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Soars 6.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) shares soared 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $10.1. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 26.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase as the company benefits from the deployment of a fleet of 850MW mobile gas turbines and ramping up its Edge Data Center business by launching its first production unit.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $7.3 million, up 125.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Duos Technologies Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 120% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DUOT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, MindWalk Holdings Corp. (HYFT), closed the last trading session 5.5% higher at $1.73. Over the past month, HYFT has returned -8.9%.

For MindWalk Holdings Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.01. This represents a change of +85.7% from what the company reported a year ago. MindWalk Holdings Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

