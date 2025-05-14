Duos Technologies Group Earnings Preview

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Duos Technologies Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The announcement from Duos Technologies Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.12, leading to a 7.45% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Duos Technologies Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.25 -0.33 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.23 -0.43 -0.38 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 13.0% -3.0% 14.000000000000002%

Stock Performance

Shares of Duos Technologies Group were trading at $7.47 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 163.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Duos Technologies Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Duos Technologies Group.

With 1 analyst ratings, Duos Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $9.0, indicating a potential 20.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alarum Technologies, Silvaco Group and Intrusion, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alarum Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 47.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential 104.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intrusion, with an average 1-year price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential 83.27% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Alarum Technologies, Silvaco Group and Intrusion, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Duos Technologies Group Buy -4.27% $-329.95K -142.71% Alarum Technologies Buy 3.70% $5.34M 1.72% Silvaco Group Buy -11.31% $11.08M -20.99% Intrusion Neutral 56.94% $1.34M -26.52%

Key Takeaway:

Duos Technologies Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. The company also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. In contrast, it is not the worst performer for Consensus rating, but still falls below the top.

Delving into Duos Technologies Group's Background

Duos Technologies Group Inc operating under its brand name duostech, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics and intermodal businesses that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The company's main offering, the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), provides both freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains that are moving at full speed. It has also developed the Automated Logistics Information System (ALIS) which automates gatehouse operations where transport trucks enter and exit large logistics and intermodal facilities. Its segments are Rail, Commercial, Governments, Banking and AI.

Understanding the Numbers: Duos Technologies Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Duos Technologies Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Duos Technologies Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -233.18%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duos Technologies Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -142.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duos Technologies Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Duos Technologies Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Duos Technologies Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DUOT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Ascendiant Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform Outperform Dec 2024 Ascendiant Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DUOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.