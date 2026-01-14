Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) Price Target Increased by 21.74% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Duos Technologies Group (NasdaqCM:DUOT) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 21.74% from the prior estimate of $11.73 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.51% from the latest reported closing price of $10.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duos Technologies Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 61.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOT is 0.25%, an increase of 147.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 159.10% to 7,977K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 1,628K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 817K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing an increase of 61.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 144.76% over the last quarter.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 782K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

Northern Right Capital Management holds 778K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gratia Capital holds 496K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company.

