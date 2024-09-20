Duolingo Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DUOL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Duolingo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 8% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $195,244, and 8 are calls, amounting to $936,360.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $190.0 to $270.0 for Duolingo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Duolingo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Duolingo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $190.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

Duolingo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $79.1 $75.8 $77.0 $190.00 $184.8K 898 25 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $78.3 $76.1 $77.7 $190.00 $178.7K 898 260 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $78.5 $76.1 $77.7 $190.00 $124.3K 898 238 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $79.4 $76.3 $78.3 $190.00 $117.4K 898 375 DUOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $78.5 $75.3 $77.1 $190.00 $100.2K 898 50

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Duolingo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Duolingo Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 331,513, with DUOL's price down by -1.32%, positioned at $260.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days. What The Experts Say On Duolingo

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $260.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Duolingo, targeting a price of $271. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Duolingo, maintaining a target price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Duolingo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

