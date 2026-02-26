Duolingo, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $41.95 million. This compares with $13.90 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.0% to $282.86 million from $209.55 million last year.

Duolingo, Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $41.95 Mln. vs. $13.90 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $282.86 Mln vs. $209.55 Mln last year.

