DUOLINGO Earnings Results: $DUOL Reports Quarterly Earnings

DUOLINGO ($DUOL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $230,740,000, beating estimates of $227,435,642 by $3,304,358.

DUOLINGO Insider Trading Activity

DUOLINGO insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 333 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 333 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 156 sales selling 364,248 shares for an estimated $123,393,809 .

. AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 71 sales selling 219,000 shares for an estimated $75,293,086 .

. MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 59,514 shares for an estimated $19,974,621 .

. ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 23,248 shares for an estimated $8,420,192 .

. NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 21,190 shares for an estimated $6,853,288 .

. JAMES H SHELTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $6,013,605 .

. STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,955 shares for an estimated $2,099,373 .

. GILLIAN MUNSON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000

DUOLINGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of DUOLINGO stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DUOLINGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUOL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

DUOLINGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUOL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DUOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $435.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $410.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $400.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $351.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $370.0 on 11/07/2024

