Duolingo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DUOL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $365.47, changing hands as low as $358.80 per share. Duolingo Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DUOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DUOL's low point in its 52 week range is $145.05 per share, with $544.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $360.21.

