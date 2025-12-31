DUOL Bets on Teaching Quality and User Growth to Drive Long-Term Value

Duolingo’s DUOL latest results underline a company that is still performing well on the surface, but whose strategy is evolving in ways the market is actively debating. Financially, the business remains strong, with fourth-quarter guidance pointing to robust revenue and bookings growth. However, the more important takeaway is not the near-term numbers, but management’s deliberate shift in priorities.

The key factor driving the current narrative is Duolingo’s decision to emphasize long-term user growth and teaching quality over immediate monetization. Management openly acknowledged a slowdown in daily active user growth and framed it as a reason to double down on improving the core learning experience. The idea is straightforward: better courses attract more users, but the benefits show up with a delay. Subscriptions and bookings tend to follow later, once users convert.

This strategy naturally introduces short-term uncertainty. By allocating more resources to teaching quality and user expansion, monetization metrics may cool temporarily. That tradeoff is exactly what has investors uneasy. In a market that prices stocks on future expectations, any hint that growth in bookings could slow raises questions about valuation and timing.

At the same time, this shift reflects confidence in the size of the opportunity. Management’s comments suggest they believe sustained DAU expansion is the most durable way to build value, even if it requires patience. The company is positioning itself to stay relevant in a world where AI tools are proliferating, betting that superior learning outcomes will differentiate the platform over time.

Ultimately, the strategic pivot reframes the investment case. The debate is no longer about current performance, but about whether investors are willing to wait for the long-term payoff embedded in this approach.

Peer View

Coursera COUR faces a similar balancing act. Coursera is also investing heavily in content quality and platform breadth, sometimes at the expense of near-term margin expansion. Coursera has leaned into partnerships and professional courses to drive user engagement, but monetization often lags adoption. Like Duolingo, Coursera must convince investors that patience will translate into durable growth.

Chegg CHGG offers a contrasting example. It has historically focused on monetizing a large student base, but recent strategic adjustments highlight the risk of slower user growth in a changing education landscape. The company is now adapting its offerings amid AI disruption, and Chegg’s experience shows how quickly sentiment can shift when growth expectations are questioned.

DUOL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has declined 56% over the past six months against the industry’s 21% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DUOL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82X, well above the industry’s 26.06X. It carries a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s 2025 earnings has been on the rise in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUOL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.