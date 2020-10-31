Dunkin' Brands Agrees To Be Acquired By Inspire Brands In $11.3 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN), parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, agreed to be acquired by Inspire Brands Inc., in a deal valued at about $11.3 billion including the assumption of Dunkin' Brands' debt.

As per the terms of the deal, Inspire Brands will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dunkin' Brands for $106.50 per share in cash. It represents a premium of about 20% per share to Dunkin' Brands' closing stock price on October 23.

Upon the completion of the tender offer, Inspire will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Dunkin' Brands operates more than 12,500 Dunkin' restaurants and almost 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants around the world.

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company with a current portfolio that includes more than 11,000 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, and Jimmy John's restaurants worldwide.

