Is Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPMLF's full-year earnings has moved 38.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DPMLF has moved about 76.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 11.8%. As we can see, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM). The stock has returned 48.5% year-to-date.

For Agnico Eagle Mines, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 48.6% so far this year, so DPMLF is performing better in this area. Agnico Eagle Mines is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Dundee Precious Metals Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.