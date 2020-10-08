Dun & Bradstreet To Buy Bisnode For About $818 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) announced that it has agreed to buy Bisnode Business Information Group AB, at an estimated purchase price of SEK 7.2 billion or about $818 million. The transaction is expected to close in January 2021.

Upon closing of transaction, it is expected that 75% of the consideration would be paid in cash and 25% of newly issued shares of common stock of the Company in a private placement.

The acquisition positions D&B to rapidly expand across the Scandinavian, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and central European countries.

Upon closing, Dun & Bradstreet said it will add over 110,000 Bisnode customers to its client base, including having direct access to nearly 50 Global 500 companies headquartered in Bisnode territories.

The company said that the deal provides direct access to Bisnode's 33 million records from 550+ sources throughout Europe. The company plans to rapidly introduce its modern Finance & Risk and Sales & Marketing solutions at scale to clients across Europe.

Upon the close of transaction, Dun & Bradstreet will establish an International Strategic Advisory Board which will be led by Neeraj Sahai with inclusion of Jonas Wistrm, Chief Executive Officer for Ratos AB.

