Markets
DLTH

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. Q3 Loss Decreases

December 16, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. (DLTH) announced Loss for third quarter of -$10.101 million

The company's earnings totaled -$10.101 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$28.231 million, or -$0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.089 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.6% to $114.871 million from $127.056 million last year.

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$10.101 Mln. vs. -$28.231 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.29 vs. -$0.84 last year. -Revenue: $114.871 Mln vs. $127.056 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised down its sales outlook. Duluth Holdings now anticipates sales of $555 million to $565 million, less than the previous guidance of $570 million to $595 million.

Duluth Holdings has reaffirmed its annual adjusted EBITDA outlook of $23 million to $25 million. The company still projects annual capital expenditure of $17 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.