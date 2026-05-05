Duke Energy Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $6.55 to $6.80 per share.

The company also reaffirmed its guidance for long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5 to 7 percent through 2030 off the 2025 midpoint of $6.30, with confidence to earn in the top half of the range beginning in 2028.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DUK is trading on the NYSE at $128.00, up $0.50 or 0.39 percent.

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