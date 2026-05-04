Markets
DUK

Duke Energy Projects $5 Bln Cost Savings Through Two Initiatives

May 04, 2026 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Monday announced the finalization of two initiatives to deliver more than $5 billion in cost-saving benefits.

Combination of two electric utilities in the Carolinas - Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress is expected to deliver savings of around $2.3 billion. The targeted effective date of the utility combination is January 1, 2027.

The company expects that low-cost power plant operations and new investments might deliver up to $3.1 billion in tax savings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.