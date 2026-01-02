Duke Energy Plans To Implement Customer Bill Changes

Markets
(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), Friday announced its plan to implement changes to customer bills that reflect investments made to recover from the historic damage from Hurricane Helene.

Additionally, it aims to strengthen the grid against storms and outages, maintain and upgrade its power generating fleet, and serve a growing customer base while supporting economic growth in South Carolina.

These updates were recently approved by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina for customers of Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress.

"Duke Energy is committed to meeting the expectations our customers have around reliability, responsiveness and value - striking the right balance that delivers these at the lowest possible cost for customers," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president.

Currently, Duke's stock is trading at $116.84, down 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

