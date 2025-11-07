Duke Energy Narrows FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $6.25 to $6.35 per share from the prior forecast range of $6.17 to $6.42 per share.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company is reaffirming its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5 to 7 percent through 2029 off the 2025 midpoint of $6.30.

