Duke Energy Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in a range of $6.55 to $6.80 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.70 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company is extending its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 5 to 7 percent though 2030 off the 2025 guidance range midpoint of $6.30, with confidence to earn in the top half of the range beginning in 2028.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DUK is trading on the NYSE at $121.85, up $0.13 or 0.11 percent.

