Duke Energy Florida Expands EV Incentives With Three New Programs

March 18, 2025 — 06:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Tuesday has introduced three initiatives - Charger Prep Credit, Off-Peak Charging Credit, and Fleet Advisory to provide residential and business customers with more electric vehicle or EV support.

The Charger Prep Credit program offers one-time financial assistance for installing EV charging infrastructure, excluding charging hardware, software, and permit fees.

The Off-Peak Charging Credit rewards residential customers with a $7.50 monthly bill credit for charging EVs during designated low-demand hours. Originally a pilot, the program is now permanent with no enrollment cap.

The Fleet Advisory Program helps businesses transition fleets to EVs by providing up to $12,000 for electrification studies, targeting fleets with 20+ light-duty or a mix of 10+ medium/heavy-duty vehicles.

Duke Energy Florida serves 2 million customers with 12,300 MW capacity across a 13,000-square-mile area.

Tuesday, DUK closed at $120.76, down 0.04%, and is trading after hours at $121.50, up 0.61%, on the NYSE.

