Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Duke Energy (DUK) standing at $118.15, reflecting a -0.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.28%.

The the stock of electric utility has risen by 3.07% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.60, marking a 11.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.98 billion, up 4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $31.72 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.12% and +4.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Currently, Duke Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Duke Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.