Duke Energy Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

November 07, 2025 — 07:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.407 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $1.226 billion, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.407 billion or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $8.542 billion from $8.154 billion last year.

Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.407 Bln. vs. $1.226 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $8.542 Bln vs. $8.154 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.35

