DUK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.80, changing hands as high as $104.97 per share. Duke Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DUK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DUK's low point in its 52 week range is $83.76 per share, with $116.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.02. The DUK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

