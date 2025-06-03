And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF, which lost 1,500,000 of its units, representing a 33.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of CRDT, in morning trading today Rithm Capital is up about 0.8%, and Annaly Capital Management is higher by about 0.7%.
VIDEO: DUHP, CRDT: Big ETF Outflows
