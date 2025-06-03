Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Dimensional US High Profitability ETF, where 7,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DUHP, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 2.8%, and Apple is up by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF, which lost 1,500,000 of its units, representing a 33.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of CRDT, in morning trading today Rithm Capital is up about 0.8%, and Annaly Capital Management is higher by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: DUHP, CRDT: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.