News & Insights

Stocks

DUG Technology Updates on Director’s Share Transactions

December 05, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DUG Technology Ltd has announced changes in the shareholding of its director, Mark Puzey, with adjustments in both direct and indirect interests. The transactions involved acquiring 22,800 shares and disposing of 22,693 shares, resulting in a new balance of 47,800 direct shares and 84,500 indirect shares. This update reflects the ongoing adjustments in the director’s portfolio, potentially influencing investor perceptions of the company’s leadership stability.

For further insights into AU:DUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.