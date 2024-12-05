DUG Technology Updates on Director’s Share Transactions

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has announced changes in the shareholding of its director, Mark Puzey, with adjustments in both direct and indirect interests. The transactions involved acquiring 22,800 shares and disposing of 22,693 shares, resulting in a new balance of 47,800 direct shares and 84,500 indirect shares. This update reflects the ongoing adjustments in the director’s portfolio, potentially influencing investor perceptions of the company’s leadership stability.

