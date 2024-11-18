DUG Technology Secures Funds for Global Expansion

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has raised A$1.23 million from its Share Purchase Plan, complementing a larger capital raising effort totaling approximately $30.2 million. The funds will support the company’s growth initiatives, including expanding its Houston data center and establishing a new office in the Middle East. This strategic move aims to enhance DUG’s capacity and strengthen its market presence.

