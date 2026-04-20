DUFRY vs. ABNB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Leisure and Recreation Services sector might want to consider either Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (DUFRY) or Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Airbnb, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that DUFRY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

DUFRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.04, while ABNB has a forward P/E of 28.51. We also note that DUFRY has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72.

Another notable valuation metric for DUFRY is its P/B ratio of 3.94. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABNB has a P/B of 10.39.

These metrics, and several others, help DUFRY earn a Value grade of A, while ABNB has been given a Value grade of D.

DUFRY stands above ABNB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DUFRY is the superior value option right now.

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Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (DUFRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.