Duda Farm Fresh Foods Warns Against Select Marketside Celery Sticks Sold At Walmart

(RTTNews) - Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. has issued a precautionary advisory of washed and ready-to-eat Marketside Celery Sticks sold at Walmart stores due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The impacted product has passed its "best if used by" date and is no longer available on store shelves. However, officials note that some consumers may have frozen the item prior to the expiration for future use.

The precautioned product includes 4 count 4 in/1.6 oz bundle packs of Marketside Celery Sticks with UPC 6 81131 16151 0 and best if used by date 03/23/2025. The lot code is P047650.

The product was sent to select Walmart stores in around 29 states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Texas, among others.

The warning does not affect any other Marketside or Duda Farm Fresh Foods products.

The caution was issued after the Georgia Department of Agriculture found the issue during a random check at a store in Georgia, where one of several samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious or deadly infections, especially in young children, the elderly, or people with weak immune systems. Healthy people may only have short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, or diarrhea, but it can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

However, no illnesses have been reported concerning the advisory issue.

The company has asked buyers not to consume the product, even if it is in the freezer, and to throw it away.

In recent recalls, New Age International Inc. recalled all lots of Daily Veggies brand Enoki Mushroom in March due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

In February, Frozen supplemental shakes under Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brands sold to hospitals and long-term care facilities were recalled following a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes, including deaths.

