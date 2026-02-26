Ducommun Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Ducommun Inc. (DCO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.44 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $6.77 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ducommun Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.23 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $215.79 million from $197.29 million last year.

Ducommun Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.44 Mln. vs. $6.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $215.79 Mln vs. $197.29 Mln last year.

