Dubai Free Zone Becomes First UAE Government Entity to Accept Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies are now accepted as a form of payment at the KIKLABB free trade zone in Mina Rashid, Dubai.
- With the news, KIKLABB has become the first United Arab Emirates government-owned entity to accept crypto payments, according to a Gulf News report Tuesday.
- The free zone is allowing customers to pay for Dubai trade licenses and visas with bitcoin, ether and the tether stablecoin.
- “KIKLABB is collaborating with international partners for payment processing of cryptocurrency transactions, guaranteeing all regulations are adhered to as a government-owned entity,” KIKLABB CEO Tasawar Ulhaq told the publication.
Read more: Uber CEO Says Company to Consider Crypto for Rides, Not Its Balance Sheet
Related Stories
- First Mover: What’s Next After Bitcoin Hits $50K? Another $1K Gain
- Bitcoin’s Price Volatility May Hamper Its Progress Above $50K, JPMorgan Says
- Crypto Wallet Startup Blockchain.com Raises $120M From Investors Including Google Ventures
- Coinbase, Readying for Public Listing, Gets $77B Valuation From Nasdaq Private Market
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.