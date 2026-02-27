DTI vs. HAL: Which Oilfield Services Stock Offers Better Value?

The oil and gas field services sub-industry plays a vital role in the global energy ecosystem, with companies like Drilling Tools International DTI and Halliburton HAL serving as critical enablers of exploration and production activity. Upstream operators depend on specialized service firms for the equipment, technology and expertise needed to find, drill, complete and maintain oil and gas wells. These services include drilling tools, well completion systems, pressure control equipment and well maintenance solutions. Without this support, energy production would be less efficient, more expensive and less safe.

Oilfield service companies also drive innovation by developing technologies that speed up drilling, lower costs, improve recovery and strengthen safety and environmental performance.

Both DTI and HAL help operators boost efficiency and reduce downtime, but their models differ. Halliburton offers a wide range of integrated services, while DTI focuses mainly on drilling tools and rentals.

The Case for Drilling Tools International Stock

Drilling Tools International is operating in two very different markets right now. On one hand, the company is seeing strong long-term growth in the Eastern Hemisphere, especially in the Middle East, where demand for its Drill-N-Ream tools remains solid. That strength is helping the company charge better prices, keep its equipment more fully utilized and improve margins through cost control efforts.

On the other hand, conditions in North America — particularly in the U.S. land market — remain tough. Lower rig counts and continued pricing pressure are weighing on results. Because of this, management expects revenues to stay flat and adjusted EBITDA to have declined in fiscal 2025. For investors, the story is a balancing act. The company’s international growth shows it can adapt and find opportunities outside the core market. But in the near term, performance is still heavily tied to North America. Meaningful upside may require patience until the U.S. drilling cycle improves.

The Case for Halliburton Stock

Halliburton’s fundamental position reflects a company navigating a transitional market with strategic discipline, though not without near-term headwinds. The primary growth driver is its differentiated international strategy, where a collaborative value proposition and advanced technologies — such as the Zeus electric frac system and iCruise drilling platforms — are gaining traction in key markets like Latin America and the Middle East, positioning the company to capture the next cycle of global demand.

However, this strength is tempered by a cautious outlook for North America, where the company anticipates a high-single-digit revenue decline in 2026 due to customer activity cuts and its own decision to stack uneconomic fleets. For investors, this means Halliburton is prioritizing returns and capital efficiency over market share, focusing on long-term resilience and free cash flow generation rather than chasing short-term volume, which could lead to stronger performance when the macro environment rebalances.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare Between DTI and HAL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTI's 2026 EPS indicates a 650% year-over-year increase.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAL’s 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year decrease of 6.61% and an increase of 17.11%, respectively.



Valuation Comparison: DTI vs. HAL

Drilling Tools International is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 21.35x, compared with Halliburton’s 15.18x, indicating that the latter appears relatively cheaper on a forward earnings basis.



DTI vs. HAL: Price Performance Comparison

In the past six months, shares of DTI and HAL have increased 86.3% and 60.2%, respectively.



DTI & HAL’s Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) measures how efficiently a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. HAL’s current ROE is 19.77% compared with DTI’s 1.12%.



DTI or HAL: Which Stock Should Investors Choose?

DTI offers a higher-risk, higher-reward opportunity. The company is benefiting from strong demand in the Middle East and has delivered solid recent stock performance, along with a sharp projected earnings increase, but its heavy exposure to weak North American markets, higher forward valuation and low return on equity increase uncertainty. Investors who are confident in a rebound in U.S. drilling activity and are willing to tolerate volatility may find DTI attractive as a cyclical recovery play, but patience and risk tolerance are essential.

On the other hand, HAL presents a more balanced and fundamentally stronger investment case. With diversified global operations, advanced technology offerings, better return on equity efficiency, lower valuation and a mixed near-term earnings outlook for 2026 and 2027, HAL appears better positioned to navigate industry cycles. While near-term headwinds in North America remain, its disciplined strategy and stronger financial metrics make HAL a more suitable choice for investors seeking stability, consistent returns and long-term value creation in the oilfield sub-industry. Both DTI and HAL stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

