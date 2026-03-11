DTI or CLB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are likely familiar with Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) and Core Laboratories (CLB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Drilling Tools International Corp. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Core Laboratories has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that DTI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DTI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.21, while CLB has a forward P/E of 20.80. We also note that DTI has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CLB currently has a PEG ratio of 14.25.

Another notable valuation metric for DTI is its P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CLB has a P/B of 2.72.

Based on these metrics and many more, DTI holds a Value grade of B, while CLB has a Value grade of C.

DTI stands above CLB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DTI is the superior value option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

