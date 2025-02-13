DTE Energy's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y

DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 3.4%. However, the bottom line declined 23.4% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.97.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.41 per share compared with $2.02 in the prior-year quarter.

For 2024, the company reported operating EPS of $6.83, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.77. The bottom line improved from the year-ago reported figure of $5.73.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the quarter was $1.42 billion compared with $1.18 billion in the year-ago period.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings totaled 95 cents per share compared with $1.18 in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment reported operating earnings of 50 cents per share compared with 51 cents in the year-ago period.

Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 56 cents per share compared with 53 cents in the fourth quarter of 2023.

2025 Guidance

DTE Energy provided its 2025 operating EPS guidance. The company expects the metric to be in the range of $7.09-$7.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.21 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%.

NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.78%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.5% in the trailing four quarters.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%.

CMS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.76% in the trailing four quarters.

Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.

Exelon reported revenues of $5.47 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.45 billion by 0.3%. The top line was 1.9% higher than the year-ago figure of $5.36 billion.

