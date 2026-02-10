Markets
DTE

DTE Energy Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

February 10, 2026 — 10:54 am EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.71, changing hands as high as $136.55 per share. DTE Energy Co shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: DTE Energy Co 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DTE's low point in its 52 week range is $122.215 per share, with $143.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.27. The DTE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

