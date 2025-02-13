DTE Energy Reports Record Investments in Infrastructure and Customer Savings, Achieves Significant Improvements in Reliability and Energy Assistance Programs

DTE Energy reports significant investments and improvements in infrastructure, customer assistance, and renewable energy initiatives in 2024.

DTE Energy announced significant achievements in 2024, highlighting a record investment of $4.4 billion in electric and gas infrastructure aimed at improving reliability and reducing carbon footprint. The company successfully reduced customer bills by $300 million due to savings in fuel and transportation costs while also enhancing service reliability, resulting in a nearly 70% reduction in time customers spent without power compared to the previous year. Initiatives included connecting vulnerable customers to $144 million in energy assistance and investing $63 million in energy efficiency programs for low-income households. DTE further expanded its renewable energy efforts with the launch of Michigan's largest solar park and a significant battery energy storage project. The company also supported local economies by investing $3.3 billion in local businesses, generating substantial job creation. Overall, DTE Energy maintained strong financial performance with operating earnings of $1.4 billion, indicating robust growth and commitment to clean energy initiatives.

Potential Positives

Reduced customers' bills by $300 million in fuel and transportation cost savings, leading to an average reduction of approximately $5 per month for residential customers.

Invested a record $4.4 billion in electric and gas infrastructure, enhancing reliability and promoting cleaner energy solutions.

Achieved nearly 70% improvement in time spent without power from 2023 to 2024, highlighting significant advancements in reliability for customers.

Launched DTE's largest solar park, contributing to the company's goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and supporting Michigan's renewable energy standards.

Potential Negatives

Operating earnings increased from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $1.4 billion in 2024, but the growth rate may indicate a plateau in performance, as the increase is only marginal compared to prior earnings.

The need for significant investments in infrastructure and the highlighted operational challenges could raise concerns about the company's long-term sustainability and ability to finance these projects without raising rates.

Non-utility operations reported fluctuating performance, including significant impairments and adjustments, raising questions about their impact on overall profitability and strategic focus.

FAQ

What were DTE Energy's major investments in 2024?

DTE Energy invested a record $4.4 billion in electric and gas infrastructure to enhance reliability and generate clean energy.

How much did DTE save customers in fuel costs?

DTE Energy reduced customers' bills by $300 million in fuel and transportation cost savings in 2024.

What improvements were made in power reliability?

Customers experienced a nearly 70% improvement in time spent without power from 2023 to 2024 due to infrastructure upgrades.

How does DTE support low-income customers?

DTE connected vulnerable customers to $144 million in energy assistance and championed legislation to increase funding for energy assistance programs.

What is DTE's commitment to renewable energy?

DTE launched its largest solar park and battery storage center, and is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Full Release







Top-tier customer bill management; reduced customers' bills by $300 million in fuel and transportation cost savings













Invested $4.4 billion in electric and gas infrastructure to improve reliability and generate cleaner energy













Customers experienced a nearly 70% improvement in time spent without power from 2023 to 2024













Supported vulnerable customers by connecting them to $144 million in energy assistance













Championed legislation to assist low-income customers













Brought comfort to Michigan families with $63 million in Energy Efficiency Assistance













Improved safety, reliability and service for natural gas customers













Launched DTE’s largest solar park and battery energy storage center













Invested a record $3.3 billion in local business and championed job creation in Michigan













DETROIT, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced that it invested a record amount in 2024 in utility infrastructure, which helped customers experience a nearly 70% reduction in time spent without power. DTE Electric invested over $2.5 billion in infrastructure improvements and $1.1 billion in cleaner generation, while DTE Gas invested $740 million to upgrade its natural gas system and expand service to rural communities.





The company also reported 2024 earnings of $1.4 billion, or $6.77 per diluted share, compared with $1.4 billion, or $6.76 per diluted share in 2023. Operating earnings for 2024 were $1.4 billion, or $6.83 per diluted share, compared with 2023 operating earnings of $1.2 billion, or $5.73 per diluted share. Operating earnings exclude non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations. Reconciliations of reported earnings to operating earnings are included at the end of this news release.





“2024 was a breakthrough year for our company. We invested a historic $4 billion to modernize our infrastructure, which enabled our team to make significant progress building the electric grid of the future and upgrading our natural gas pipelines to produce more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy for our customers,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy chairman and CEO. “Furthermore, our progress in 2024 positions DTE to support Michigan’s economic growth by powering the rise of data centers and the electrification of vehicles.”





Norcia noted the following accomplishments:







Outlook for 2025







DTE Energy announces its 2025 operating EPS guidance of $7.09 - $7.23.





“In 2024, our financial strength and constructive regulatory environment allowed us to continue to invest above our generated cash flows to provide improved reliability and cleaner, more affordable energy to millions of Michiganders," stated David Ruud, DTE's executive vice president and CFO. "We are well-prepared to meet our financial targets in 2025 and excited about our future."





This earnings announcement and presentation slides are available at





dteenergy.com/investors





.





The company will conduct a conference call to discuss earnings results at 9:00 a.m. ET. Investors, the news media and the public may listen to a live internet broadcast of the call at





dteenergy.com/investors





. The telephone dial-in number in the U.S. and Canada toll free is: (888) 510-2008. The telephone dial-in USA toll is: (646) 960-0306 and the Canada dial-in toll is: (289) 514-5035. The passcode is 4987588. The webcast will be archived on the DTE website at





dteenergy.com/investors





.







About DTE Energy







DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at





dteenergy.com





,





empoweringmichigan.com





,





x.com/DTE_Energy





and





facebook.com/dteenergy





.









Use of Operating Earnings Information - DTE Energy management believes that operating earnings provide a meaningful representation of the company’s earnings from ongoing operations and uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, DTE Energy uses operating earnings to measure performance against budget and to report to the Board of Directors. Operating earnings is a non-GAAP measure and should be viewed as a supplement and not a substitute for reported earnings, which represents the company’s net income and the most comparable GAAP measure. In this release, DTE Energy discusses 2025 operating earnings guidance. It is likely that certain items that impact the company's 2025 reported results will be excluded from operating results. Reconciliations to the comparable 2025 reported earnings guidance are not provided because it is not possible to provide a reliable forecast of specific line items (i.e. future non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations). These items may fluctuate significantly from period to period and may have a significant impact on reported earnings. The information contained herein is as of the date of this document. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any information contained in this document as a result of new information or future events or developments. Certain information presented herein includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of DTE Energy. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “projected,” “aspiration,” “plans” and “goals” signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future results to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, estimated or budgeted. Many factors may impact forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of regulation by the EPA, EGLE, the FERC, the MPSC, the NRC, and for DTE Energy, the CFTC and CARB, as well as other applicable governmental proceedings and regulations, including any associated impact on rate structures; the amount and timing of cost recovery allowed as a result of regulatory proceedings, related appeals, or new legislation, including legislative amendments and retail access programs; economic conditions and population changes in DTE Energy’s geographic area resulting in changes in demand, customer conservation, and thefts of electricity and, for DTE Energy, natural gas; the operational failure of electric or gas distribution systems or infrastructure; impact of volatility in prices in international steel markets and in prices of environmental attributes generated from renewable natural gas investments on the operations of DTE Vantage; the risk of a major safety incident; environmental issues, laws, regulations, and the increasing costs of remediation and compliance, including actual and potential new federal and state requirements; the cost of protecting assets and customer data against, or damage due to, cyber incidents and terrorism; health, safety, financial, environmental, and regulatory risks associated with ownership and operation of nuclear facilities; volatility in commodity markets, deviations in weather and related risks impacting the results of DTE Energy’s energy trading operations; changes in the cost and availability of coal and other raw materials, purchased power, and natural gas; advances in technology that produce power, store power or reduce or increase power consumption; changes in the financial condition of significant customers and strategic partners; the potential for losses on investments, including nuclear decommissioning and benefit plan assets and the related increases in future expense and contributions; access to capital markets and the results of other financing efforts which can be affected by credit agency ratings; instability in capital markets which could impact availability of short and long-term financing; impacts of inflation and the timing and extent of changes in interest rates; the level of borrowings; the potential for increased costs or delays in completion of significant capital projects; changes in, and application of, federal, state, and local tax laws and their interpretations, including the Internal Revenue Code, regulations, rulings, court proceedings, and audits; the effects of weather and other natural phenomena, including climate change, on operations and sales to customers, and purchases from suppliers; unplanned outages at our generation plants; employee relations and the impact of collective bargaining agreements; the availability, cost, coverage, and terms of insurance and stability of insurance providers; cost reduction efforts and the maximization of generation and distribution system performance; the effects of competition; changes in and application of accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; changes in federal or state laws and their interpretation with respect to regulation, energy policy, and other business issues; successful execution of new business development and future growth plans; contract disputes, binding arbitration, litigation, and related appeals; the ability of the electric and gas utilities to achieve goals for carbon emission reductions; and the risks discussed in DTE Energy’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New factors emerge from time to time. We cannot predict what factors may arise or how such factors may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







For more information, members of the media may contact



:





Dan Miner, DTE Energy: 313.235.5555







For further information, analysts may call:







Matt Krupinski, DTE Energy: 313.235.6649





John Dermody, DTE Energy: 313.235.8750











