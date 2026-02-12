DTE Energy to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

DTE Energy DTE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.1% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted DTE’s Q4 Performance

DTE Energy is expected to have continued to benefit from its strategic investments in infrastructure improvements and grid resilience. The company’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its electric infrastructure — including installing smart grid devices — have enhanced system reliability and operational efficiency.



Continued strong performance of contracted physical power and gas portfolios is expected to have enhanced the earnings in the to-be-reported quarter, as stable, long-term agreements likely ensured steady cash flows and reduced exposure to commodity price volatility.



Increasing electricity demand from data centers, driven by artificial intelligence workloads, is expected to have provided additional support to the company’s quarterly earnings.



Higher operation and maintenance expenses might have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

DTE’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.39 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 1.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total DTE Electric sales is pinned at 12,297.13 thousand megawatt-hour, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to higher volumes sold to residential customers.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DTE Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.



DTE Energy Company Price and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-eps-surprise | DTE Energy Company Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.31%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, DTE Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Alliant Energy LNT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 58 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 17.1%.



Consolidated Edison ED is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 84 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 14.3%.



AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.