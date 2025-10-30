DTE Energy (DTE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, DTE Energy (DTE) reported revenue of -$999 million, down 134.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.25, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

DTE Electric Deliveries - Retail and wholesale : 11,484 compared to the 11,574 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11,484 compared to the 11,574 average estimate based on two analysts. DTE Electric Sales - Interconnection sales : 2,783.00 MWh compared to the 3,182.01 MWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,783.00 MWh compared to the 3,182.01 MWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total DTE Electric Sales : 14,267.00 MWh versus 14,763.20 MWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14,267.00 MWh versus 14,763.20 MWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Gas Operating Revenue : $209 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

: $209 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Energy Trading : $1.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $870.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.4%.

: $1.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $870.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.4%. Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- DTE Vantage : $163 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%.

: $163 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%. Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Gas : $209 million versus $304.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $209 million versus $304.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Total Electric Operating Revenues : $2.05 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.

: $2.05 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change. Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Reconciliation and Eliminations : $-52 million compared to the $-54.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

: $-52 million compared to the $-54.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Electric : $2.04 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.

: $2.04 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Electric : $14 million versus $2.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +600% change.

: $14 million versus $2.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +600% change. Operating Revenues- Non-utility operations: $1.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%.

Here is how DTE Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of DTE Energy have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

