DTE Energy (DTE) Adds 7-Eleven to Its MIGreenPower Program

DTE Energy Company DTE recently announced the inclusion of 7-Eleven in its MIGreenPower Program to meet its 100% clean energy target. The program will cover 7-Eleven’s 160 southeast Michigan locations for 20 years from the beginning of 2025.

The widespread footprint of 7-Eleven helps DTE Energy take a step forward to achieve its green energy target.

Significance of DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower Program

DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program is among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States. MIGreenPower offers simple and affordable renewable energy programs to eligible electric customers, thereby supporting the company’s wind and solar projects.

MIGreenPower customers have enrolled 2.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit equivalent of avoiding 2.2 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Moreover, the company plans to augment the growth of its MIGreenPower program by adding thousands of megawatts (MW) of renewable energy.

The latest addition of 7-Eleven to its MIGreenPower program is part of DTE Energy’s efforts to boost its growth trajectory in the renewable space and assist Michigan in its clean energy transition.

DTE’s Clean Energy Goals

Over the next 15 years, DTE Electric plans to withdraw a portion of its coal-fired generation and boost the natural gas-fired generation and renewable mix.

DTE Energy remains committed to reducing the carbon emission of its electric utility operations by 32% by 2023, 50% by 2038 and 80% by 2040 from the 2005 carbon emission levels. The company expanded this commitment by announcing a net-zero carbon emission goal for DTE Electric and DTE Gas by 2050.

Other Utilities’ Goals

Other utilities that have pledged to generate energy through renewable sources to achieve a carbon-free environment are as follows:

Duke Energy DUK has taken an initiative to expand the renewable asset base and aims to reach its target of net-zero carbon emissions from electric generation by 2050.

The company already lowered its carbon emissions in 2021 by more than 44% since 2005. It is now expanding its 2050 net-zero goals to include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions.

The long-term earnings growth rate of Duke Energy is pegged at 5.9%. The four-quarter average earnings surprise for DUK is 3.64%.

American Electric Power’s AEP plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of the total capacity by 2030. Its 2022-2026 capital investment forecast includes $8.2 billion in the regulated renewable plan.

American Electric already made a reduction of 50 million metric tons in CO2 emissions, representing a 70% reduction from the company’s 2000 CO2 emissions.

Its intermediate goal is an 80% reduction from the 2000 CO2 emission levels from the company’s generating facilities by 2030. The long-term goal is net-zero CO2 emissions from its generating facilities by 2050.

American Electric boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.2%. AEP delivered an earnings surprise of 1.69% in the last reported quarter.

Ameren Corporation ( AEE ) targets to expand its renewable portfolio by adding 2,800 MW of renewable generation by the end of 2030 and a total of 4,700 MW of renewable generation by 2040.

The long-term earnings growth rate of Ameren is pegged at 7.2%. The four-quarter average negative earnings surprise for AEE is 0.59%.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ameren Corporation (AEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.