DTE Energy (DTE) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for DTE Energy (DTE). Shares have added about 2.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is DTE Energy due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for DTE Energy Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

DTE Energy's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Year Over Year

DTE Energy Company reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 0.7%. The bottom line also declined 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.43.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.10 per share compared with $1.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of DTE’s Q2 Release

Operating net income in the quarter was $283 million compared with $296 million in the year-ago period.

In the first half of 2025, DTE invested $1.8 billion to enhance electric infrastructure and boost service reliability for its customers.

In April, the company commenced construction of the 100-megawatt (“MW”) Cold Creek Solar Park near Coldwater, MI. It also began operations at the 80 MW Pine River Solar Park in Pine River Township, mid-Michigan.

Segmental Details of DTE

Utility Operations:

DTE Electric: The segment reported earnings of $1.53 per share compared with $1.34 in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment recorded earnings of 3 cents per share compared with 6 cents in the year-ago period.

Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 27 cents per share compared with 23 cents in the second quarter of 2024.

2025 Guidance

DTE Energy reiterated its 2025 operating EPS guidance. The company expects the metric to be in the range of $7.09-$7.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.22, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, DTE Energy has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, DTE Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

DTE Energy is part of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Over the past month, NextEra Energy (NEE), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

NextEra reported revenues of $6.7 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.4%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares with $0.96 a year ago.

NextEra is expected to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2%.

NextEra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

