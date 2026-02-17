DTE Energy Co Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $369 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $343 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $369 Mln. vs. $292 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $1.41 last year.

