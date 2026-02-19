DT Midstream Inc. Profit Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $441 million, or $4.30 per share. This compares with $354 million, or $3.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $1.243 billion from $981 million last year.

DT Midstream Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

