DT Midstream Inc. Profit Rises In Full Year

February 19, 2026 — 09:03 pm EST

(RTTNews) - DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $441 million, or $4.30 per share. This compares with $354 million, or $3.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $1.243 billion from $981 million last year.

DT Midstream Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $441 Mln. vs. $354 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.30 vs. $3.60 last year. -Revenue: $1.243 Bln vs. $981 Mln last year.

