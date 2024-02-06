DT Midstream Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DTM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.17, changing hands as low as $51.88 per share. DT Midstream Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTM's low point in its 52 week range is $45.105 per share, with $58.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.