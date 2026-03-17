DSL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/18/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DSL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.58 per share, with $12.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.11.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Doubleline Income Solutions Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Doubleline Income Solutions Fund shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.