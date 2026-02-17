DSL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/18/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/18/26, Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (Symbol: DSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.11, payable on 2/27/26. As a percentage of DSL's recent stock price of $11.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Doubleline Income Solutions Fund to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when DSL shares open for trading on 2/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.58 per share, with $12.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.56.

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Doubleline Income Solutions Fund shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.