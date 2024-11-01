DSL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (Symbol: DSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.63, changing hands as high as $12.76 per share. Doubleline Income Solutions Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.24 per share, with $13.2392 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.76.

