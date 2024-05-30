DS Smith PLC Ownership Shift by JPMorgan

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has announced a significant change in ownership, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. altering its voting rights position, crossing below the minimum threshold as of May 28, 2024. The notification, completed in London, was formally issued to DS Smith PLC on May 30, 2024, reflecting the new distribution of voting rights through shares and financial instruments handled by various JPMorgan entities.

